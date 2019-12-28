Most of us would know how to help if we saw someone having a heart attack — we would start CPR, locate an AED or at the very least, call 9-1-1.
But too few of us would know how to respond if we saw someone having a panic attack, or if we were concerned that a friend or co-worker might be showing signs of substance abuse.
In rural communities, many work hard and independently on farms and agricultural enterprises. Weather, equipment failure, commodity prices and government policy can all impact the work and stress level of farmers.
Mental Health First Aid aims to take the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance-use problems by improving understanding. The program provides an action plan to teach people to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance-use disorder.
Ohio State University Extension is partnering with the Four County ADAMhs Board to offer three class dates and locations to serve Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties. Those who wish to attend can choose from Jan. 7 in Williams County, Jan. 23 in Defiance County and Jan. 30 in Fulton County. All classes will be from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Mental Health First Aid for Rural Populations class is appropriate for anyone 18 years and older who wants to learn how to help a person who may be experiencing a mental health-related crisis or problem. This training is specifically targeted to rural populations and the agriculture community.
Each class is limited to 30 persons, and registration is required with a small fee to cover lunch. Class materials are sponsored by Four County ADAMhs Board.
For questions or to register, email seiler.58@osu.edu or call Ohio State University Extension — Fulton County at 419-337-9210
For a program flyer, visit fulton.osu.edu.
