May is Better Hearing and Speech month. Speech and language disorders are some of the most common conditions for younger patients? It is important to know and recognize the signs of these disorders early on.
Many parents are suggested by friends and family members to wait and see if their child grows out of the potential problem. This delay in diagnosis may cause development issues. It is more important now since many young children have missed check-ups with pediatricians due to the pandemic.
ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital currently has three providers that specialize in Ear, Nose & Throat care: Michael Disher, MD; James Williams, MD; and Marla Carlisle, PA. These providers are able to diagnose and create a care plan for patients who are experiencing hearing issues. Some common hearing screenings for pediatric patients include tympanogram, and audiogram (ages 5 & older).
The best thing a parent can do is to learn the signs of a possible disorder in their child, and not to wait for care if their child presents signs. All children need to hear properly for good speech and language development.
Some signs of a speech or language disorder in a young child ages 3 and under include:
• Does not smile or interact with others (birth and older)
• Does not babble (4–7 months)
• Makes only a few sounds or gestures, like pointing (7–12 months)
• Does not understand what others say (7 months – 2 years)
• Says only a few words (12–18 months)
• Says words that are not easily understood by others (18 months – 2 years)
• Does not put words together to make sentences (1.5–3 years)
• Produces speech that is unclear, even to familiar people (2–3 years)
Sarah Maenle, SLP, is a licensed speech, language pathologist at ProMedica Defiance Total Rehab. Sarah has worked in this field of therapy for 11 years. She has worked closely with pediatric patients who struggle with speech disorders.
“Hearing is critical to speech and language development, communication, and learning skills for people of all ages. Hearing loss can impact a child’s ability to develop vocabulary, sentence structure, and speech sounds which ultimately affect social skills and academic achievement. In the aging population hearing loss can lead to reduced quality of life or isolation because of difficulty listening and communicating at work or in social situations.”
For more information about hearing screenings, call the Ear, Nose & Throat office at 419-783-6931. For more information regarding speech and language therapy, call ProMedica Defiance Total Rehab at 419-783-6943.
