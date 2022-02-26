Roberta Mack

New executive director at The Center for Child and Family Advocacy Inc. (CCFA) Roberta Mack MSW, LISW-S has been selected to lead the organization as of October 2021. Hired as the clinical services director in 2015, Mack is excited for this next step in her career and the opportunity to lead CCFA in providing the best services possible for clients and referral sources. She lives in Napoleon with her husband, Napoleon Police Chief, Dave Mack, and has three children.

The Center for Child and Family Advocacy Inc. was created in 1984, as a grassroots service organization in one county. Now CARF-accredited, the CCFA provides the only accredited Children’s Advocacy Center, domestic violence victim shelter, and Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) serving five counties in rural, northwest Ohio.

Along with providing clinical services in five counties, the CCFA has Family Justice Centers housing the agency’s Victim Advocates in three counties. The CCFA owns the main office buildings in Fulton and Henry Counties, and the domestic violence victim shelter.

