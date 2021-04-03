Kandace Potts-Salaz

KANDACE POTTS-SALAZ

 Photo courtesy of The Laurels

The Laurels of Defiance has announced the arrival of Kandace Potts-Salaz as the facility's new administrator. Potts-Salaz brings more than 20 years of health care administrator experience to The Laurels. She has been successful with reducing rehospitalizations, increasing quality measures and increasing customer and staff satisfaction scores.

“I am very excited to be a part of The Laurels of Defiance team, which is the 'Best in the Region.' I plan to make The Laurels even a better place for our guests and our staff,” said Potts-Salaz.

She has lived in Defiance for the last 18 years with her husband, Ralph, and son, Kaden. Ralph works at Campbell’s and Kaden attends Defiance Middle School. Kandace received her bachelor's degree for Nursing Home Administration from The University of Toledo. Health care has been a part of her life for more than 30 years.

“I’ve experienced, first hand, the loving care of the staff at The Laurels of Defiance. My parents lived there and always called The Laurels 'home.' My family and I love the Defiance community so I am happy to be running the best nursing facility in the area,” said Potts-Salaz.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments