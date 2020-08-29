Kaitlyn’s Cottage is a respite facility on the campus of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. This short-term care country cottage is a nice getaway for participants with special needs where professional staff provides compassionate care. It is the goal of Kaitlyn’s Cottage to include everyone in need of respite care.
One participant was unable to stay overnights at the cottage due to the need of a special bed that provides additional safety measure. The family uses SleepSafe Beds which is a specially-designed bed that has sides and can adjust to an incline. The special design of the bed eliminates the zones of entrapment that a standard medical bed may have — size rails, head or foot boards, split side rails. The family considered disassembling the bed at home and reassembling it at Kaitlyn’s Cottage to allow their son the opportunity to stay overnight.
A quick call to the SleepSafe Bed company describing Kaitlyn Cottage’s mission to provide care to all and the need for a safe overnight space for a participant resulted in a donation of a bed, valued at $10,000. Additional parts were required for additional safety measures for the participant — an additional $2,000. The SleepSafe Bed company was more than happy to also donate the additional parts.
“We are amazed at their generosity and just floored by their amazing product. This bed is twin sized and the railings can be removed so it is like a daybed for those that don’t need them. We can now offer three safe options for children through adults...the day bed, the tall bed with railings, and the tall bed with the extra extension,” Katilyn’s Cottage program manager, Kelly Tong said of the company.
For more information about Kaitlyn’s Cottage on the campus of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital call 419-783-4411.
