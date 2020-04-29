(BPT) — Can’t sleep? You’re not alone. Only 11% of Americans say they get excellent sleep on a regular basis, while 18% report poor or not good sleep quality, and the rest are somewhere in between.*
With all of the stress today, your bedroom should be a sanctuary you can retreat to — a place where you can rest and relax before drifting off to sleep. Here are a few things to consider when creating your own bedroom oasis that’s optimal for sleep.
Bed and bedding — There’s nothing like a comfortable mattress, soft sheets, plush pillows and a cozy blanket to calm you. Another way to enhance relaxation is adding a weighted blanket, like Tranquility, while resting or sleeping. Weighted blankets are designed to help you relax, fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up rested by applying deep touch pressure that can help reduce stress and promote a feeling of calm.
Lighting — Lighting is just as important. Opt for lamps with soft-white bulbs instead of overhead lights for a more soothing glow. Overhead lights can be harsh and uninviting.
Décor — From shag rugs and furniture to accent pillows, artwork and wall paint, keep the color scheme of your room light and airy. It’s soothing on the eyes and makes for a more tranquil atmosphere.
Aromatherapy — Scientific studies have proven that some scents, like lavender and jasmine, have a calming, relaxing effect and can be great in the bedroom to help soothe you before bedtime. Consider adding a diffuser and essential oils.
Decluttering and eliminating “noise” — Did you know clutter can actually magnify emotions of stress, anger or exhaustion? Clutter can be considered “visual noise” and a huge distractor when settling down to relax and recharge. Try clearing items off your dresser, nightstands and other surfaces by using organizers or containers.
Experts also recommend cooling temperatures and cutting back on electronics in the bedroom.
“Creating an optimal sleep environment is the key to falling asleep faster and staying asleep throughout the night,” says lifestyle expert Jenn Falik. “I find keeping my bedroom a cool 65 degrees, eliminating electronics in the room and having cozy bedding and my Tranquility weighted blanket, sets me up for the best night’s sleep possible.”
(*Survey methodology: An omnibus survey of American adults 18+ conducted online by Finn Partners Research between May 15 and May 18, 2019, on behalf of Tranquility/American Textile Company.)
