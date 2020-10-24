PERRYSBURG — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospice of Northwest Ohio will facilitate two virtual sessions of a holiday bereavement gathering for families who are grieving the death of a loved one and are preparing for the holidays. Choose between two sessions:
• Saturday, Nov. 21 from 11 a.m.-noon
or
• Sunday, Nov. 22 from 1-2 p.m.
Preparing for the Holiday Season will enable participants to ask questions of Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s licensed bereavement counselors, explore thoughts and feelings, and share ideas about honoring old traditions as well as creating new ones.
Additionally, there will be opportunities for participants to interact with others to share, learn and support each other through the grieving experience, and learn ways to find comfort during the holiday stress.
COVID-19 Forces Virtual Format
Hospice of Northwest Ohio has a long-standing tradition of offering support and guidance, in the form of an in-person workshop for Hospice and Community families who are facing the challenges of grieving the death of a loved one while also preparing for the holidays. This year we are going to continue our commitment to assisting these individuals, however in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in accordance with medical guidance and governmental mandates, this offering will occur in a virtual format.
Advance Registration Required
Anyone in the community is welcome to join, whether or not they have any experience with Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Though the workshop is free, registration is required by November 13. To register, call Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Bereavement Department at 419-661-4001 or 734-568-6801.
Upon registration, participants will be given instructions for how to join the virtual group.
For more information about grief and loss, visit www.hospicenwo.org.
