PERRYSBURG — As part of its 40th anniversary, Hospice of Northwest Ohio invites the community to participate in a free, online roundtable discussion about hospice care on March 16 at 4 p.m. Nothing to Fear: Meaningful Conversations about Life and Death will be presented via the Hospice of Northwest Ohio’s Facebook page.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio community educator, Sara Chambers, BSN, RN, CHPN will lead an open and honest discussion about life and death with hospice social worker, Laura Conant, LISW; bereavement counselor, Maren Simon, MSW, LSW; spiritual caregiver, Cheri Holdrige, M.Div and Hospice aide, Sekina McNeal, CHPNA.
The conversation will include the myths surrounding hospice care and common questions about end-of-life care. The audience is encouraged to ask questions and contribute to the conversation with members of the Hospice of Northwest Ohio interdisciplinary team.
There is no need to preregister for this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.