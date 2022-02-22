• Region
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is building its volunteer team in Fulton and Henry counties. Volunteers have the opportunity to work closely with Hospice staff to improve the quality of life for patients and families through a variety of tasks. Our current need is for volunteers who are willing to visit patients in their homes or at nursing homes throughout Fulton and Henry counties. These volunteers provide companionship for patients and respite for caregivers.
Free training is provided. Learn more about our volunteer program and apply via our website — www.hospicenwo.org
