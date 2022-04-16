In recognition of National Healthcare Decisions Day today, Hospice of Northwest Ohio is reminding the community of a program that provides free, guided conversations by trained facilitators in the completion of advance healthcare directives.
Through a series of questions, these conversations will consider cultural, spiritual and religious beliefs in completing written advance directives including living Wills and selecting a health care power of attorney.
Healthcare decision conversations can be done by appointment only via phone or video chat or in-person. An appointment with a certified facilitator can be made by calling 419-931-5423 or visiting acp@sinceracare.org.
April 16 has been designated as National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) since 2008. NHDD is a day set aside to encourage everyone, whether healthy or coping with a serious illness, to think about, discuss and document healthcare wishes.
