To meet the needs of the community’s seriously ill, Hospice of Northwest Ohio has expanded its service area to include all of Henry and Fulton counties.
The move comes at the request of the Henry County Health Department following the closure of its hospice program in 2019 and in response to urging from physicians and medical practitioners throughout Henry and Fulton counties.
This expansion means that those living in Henry and Fulton counties now have access to hospice care right in their own homes, nursing homes or extended care facilities. This includes visits by a physician, nurse, social worker, hospice aide, chaplain and, if needed, volunteer.
“We are committed to bringing exceptional hospice care to those living in Henry and Fulton counties,” said Judy Seibenick, president and CEO of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. “Our goal is to improve quality of life for patients and their families even when facing end of life.”
Mark Adams, health commissioner of the Henry County Health Department, explained, “We reached out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio because of their commitment to being local and proving the same level of care as we strived to provide. We also know they take great pride in hiring expert, compassionate staff.”
Patients are usually referred to hospice by their physicians when it is believed they have six months or less to live and are no longer pursuing curative care. However, patients and families are encouraged to call Hospice of Northwest Ohio directly — whether or not they have a physician referral — to seek advice and information at any time during an illness.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio is the area’s only independent, non-profit agency solely dedicated to providing end-of-life care. It was among the first hospices licensed in the state of Ohio and today is ranked, by size, among the top 100 not-for-profit hospice programs in the nation.
Due to the generosity of the community, no one is ever turned away due to an inability to pay or complexity of care needs.
To learn more about Hospice of Northwest Ohio, visit www.hospicenwo.org or call 419-661-4001.
