PERRYSBURG — Hospice of Northwest Ohio has announced that spiritual caregiver Cheri Holdridge has been selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO), and its advocacy affiliate, the Hospice Action Network (HAN), to join their My Hospice Ambassadors program. My Hospice Ambassadors are advocates who will engage with federal lawmakers to enhance awareness of hospice and palliative care public policy issues.
As the first Medicare certified hospice in the state of Ohio and position among the top 100 hospices in the nation, Hospice of Northwest Ohio has always been in the forefront of advocacy efforts. “We are pleased that Cheri will join our hospice colleagues from across the nation to continue the work of reinforcing the value of the Medicare hospice benefit among policy and healthcare decision makers and improve access to high quality, comprehensive and person-centered care,” stated Hospice of Northwest Ohio president/CEO Richard Russell.
“I am thrilled to be selected for My Hospice Ambassadors so I can educate and inform members of Congress about the benefits of hospice and palliative care services by sharing my experiences as a spiritual caregiver, explained Holdridge. “Throughout my professional career, I have worked as an advocate for people who are suffering and have benefitted from the expert and compassionate care hospice provides. NHPCO and HAN are on the frontlines of ensuring quality hospice and palliative care, and I am honored to join in this great work,” she says.
NHPCO CEO and President Edo Banach explained, “My Hospice Ambassadors are proven operators in the field and staunch hospice and palliative care supporters who have been chosen because of their ability to eloquently articulate the value of hospice and palliative care and their enthusiasm and commitment to providing quality care for patients and families at the end of life. NHPCO and HAN are honored to work with different interdisciplinary professionals, leaders, and supporters as they take on this new responsibility to advance person-centered care.”
These ambassadors will establish and maintain significant and continuous relationships with members of Congress, host roundtable events with federal lawmakers to advance hospice and palliative care legislation and develop a network of hospice and palliative care advocates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.