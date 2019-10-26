In-Patient center

The Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center is located at 6817 Ohio 66, just north of Defiance.

Community Health Professionals (CHP) will consolidate its home care and in-home hospice operations into its Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 Ohio 66, beginning Oct. 30.

Services will not change and the phone number for CHP Home Care & Hospice will remain (419) 782-5411.

The move will bring all CHP staff together on the same premises and offer other advantages to the nonprofit organization.

Harbor Behavioral Health will remain a tenant in a portion of the former home care building at 6825 N. State Route 66 and CHP will lease out the remaining office space.

Please contact CHP with any questions concerning the new arrangements.

