Community Health Professionals (CHP) will consolidate its home care and in-home hospice operations into its Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 Ohio 66, beginning Oct. 30.
Services will not change and the phone number for CHP Home Care & Hospice will remain (419) 782-5411.
The move will bring all CHP staff together on the same premises and offer other advantages to the nonprofit organization.
Harbor Behavioral Health will remain a tenant in a portion of the former home care building at 6825 N. State Route 66 and CHP will lease out the remaining office space.
Please contact CHP with any questions concerning the new arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.