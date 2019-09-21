HICKSVILLE — Hickory Creek Healthcare Foundation, which operates 15 charitable non-profit nursing homes in Indiana and Ohio, will officially open a new memory care wing named The Neighborhood at Hicksville on Oct. 1.
Recognizing that there is no such thing as an “ordinary” life, The Neighborhood at Hicksville has partnered with LifeBio.com, an industry leader in reminiscence therapy and life history gathering, to provide unique opportunities to its residents, built around their individual preferences.
Hickory Creek at Hicksville encounters extraordinary people with amazing life stories on a daily basis. That is why they are proud to partner with LifeBio.com, a company whose focus is on capturing life stories and sharing key memories, special photos, life histories, personal goals and wisdom. This vital life story information empowers staff to better assist their residents and know them on a deeper, more meaningful level.
To celebrate the grand opening of The Neighborhood at Hicksville, the public is invited to attend a preview open house from 2-6 p.m. Thursday. There will be snacks and door prizes, along with an opportunity to meet the staff and learn more about LifeBio.com.
The Neighborhood at Hicksville is located at 401 Fountain St.
