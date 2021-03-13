NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital has announced the recent addition of Karen Westhoven, PA-C, MSBS, to the family practice team. Westhoven joins Dr. Morris Seal and Dr. Drew Gombash in providing care for patients in every stage of life, from pediatric to geriatric.

Westhoven brings more than 20 years experience working in family medicine. Her practice includes:

• Preventative medicine

• Pediatric and newborn care

• Orthopedics and sports medicine

• Occupational care

• Emergency care

• Work, school and insurance physicals

• Women’s health

After earning her bachelor’s degree in institutional healthcare supervision from the University of Toledo, Westhoven went on to earn her master’s in biomedical science physician assistant studies from Medical College of Ohio. She is currently certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

Westhoven is currently accepting new patients at Henry County Hospital Medical Care, located in suite 107. For more information, call 419-592-1071 or visit henrycountyhospital.org.

