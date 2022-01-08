NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital has expanded its local primary care options by welcoming Audrey Crandall, CNP; Jessica L. Durham, CNP; and Lisa Greer, CRNP. Crandall joins Henry County Hospital’s Family Medical Care with Dr. Morris Seal, Dr. Drew Gombash and Karen Westhoven, PA-C. Durham and Greer join Riverview Women’s Care with Dr. Erast Haftkowycz, MD.
“Welcoming the best providers to our practices is one of the many ways we are enhancing services at Henry County Hospital. Expanding our team allows us to provide the highest quality care to even more patients in our community,” said Kristi Barnd, Chief Executive Officer at Henry County Hospital.
Crandall sees patients of all ages and specializes in preventive care, routine check-ups, immunizations, and personalized care. After earning her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bowling Green State University, she went on to earn her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Toledo. She is board certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Crandall most recently practiced as a family nurse practitioner for Mercy Napoleon Clinic and Bowling Green State University.
Durham earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Nursing from Walden University and holds an Associate Degree of Nursing from Northwest State Community College. She has experience in obstetrics, NICU, and cardiac care as a registered nurse. Most recently, Jessica worked as a registered nurse at Wood County Hospital Obstetrics and Gynecology in Bowling Green. She provides well-women care, annual exams/pap smears, family planning, infertility, pregnancy and labor support, menopausal and menstrual issues.
Greer a graduate with honors from Mount Aloysius College and Clarion University, Greer has close to 20 years experience in healthcare, with a “patient first” motto. Her previous nursing practice experience includes nephrology, psychology, hospice, hospital, and geriatrics. Most recently, Lisa worked as a registered nurse case manager in rural western Pennsylvania. She provides well-women care, annual exams/pap smears, family planning, infertility, pregnancy and labor support, menopausal and menstrual issues.
For more information or to schedule an appointment call 419-591-4015 or visit henrycountyhospital.org.
