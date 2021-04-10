NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital is pleased to welcome Dr. Zane Zimmerman to the family practice team. This addition provides residents with more options in primary care, which is a cornerstone of overall health and wellness.
With almost 30 years of experience specializing in family practice, Dr. Zimmerman is now accepting new patients of all ages. From infants, kids and teens to parents and grandparents, Dr. Zimmerman is experienced in providing health care for the entire family. His practice includes:
• Preventative medicine
• Pediatric and newborn care
• Orthopedics and sports medicine
• Occupational care
• Emergency care
• Work, school and insurance physicals
• General family medicine
Dr. Zimmerman earned his doctorate in osteopathic medicine from Ohio University. He is board-certified through the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians. Osteopathic medicine is a specialized area of study focusing on how the body’s systems work together, approaching treatment from a physical, environmental and lifestyle perspective.
Family Medical Care is located in suite 107 at Henry County Hospital. For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Zimmerman, call 419-592-1071 or visit henrycountyhospital.com.
