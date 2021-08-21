NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital recently welcomed Dr. Vithal Shendge, M.D. to the HCH Orthopedics practice. Dr. Shendge has more than 20 years of experience in the field of orthopedics. His services will include the diagnosis and treatment of most orthopedic injuries including:
• Sprains and strains
• Fractures and dislocations
• Tendon and ligament injuries
• Painful, swollen or injured joints
• Foot or ankle pain
• Wrist, elbow, hand and shoulder pain
• Hip and Knee Primary and Revision Arthroplasty
• Shoulder Arthroplasty
Dr. Shendge’s career has included clinical fellowships in India, the United Kingdom and the United States. Most recently, Dr. Shendge has served as a tenure-track assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Toledo Medical Center. He is a leading expert on the diagnosis and treatment of knee and lower limb conditions, hip and pelvic bone conditions and intra-articular joint injections. He also specializes in complex and innovative procedures to relieve pain and improve function.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Shendge join our team,” said Kristi Barnd, CEO of Henry County Hospital. “His expertise in orthopedics will provide our local community with excellent care while staying close to home.”
A respected surgeon in his field, Dr. Shendge serves as a peer reviewer and is on the editorial board for several medical journals. In addition to his success in the United States, where he has been recognized with several awards including vitals.com Patient’s Choice Award, Dr. Shendge is also a member of the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh. This is one of the oldest and largest surgical colleges in the world, and membership has been awarded to only 25,000 surgeons from more than 100 countries.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Shendge, call 419-591-3853 or visit henrycountyhospital.org.
