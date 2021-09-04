NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital is now welcoming patients to the new Urgent Care Facility at its existing location of 1600 East Riverview Ave., Napoleon. Henry County Hospital Urgent Care is open weekdays from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
“We value the ability to offer our community high-quality healthcare that is safe and convenient to access,” said Kristi Barnd, CEO of Henry County Hospital. “Our urgent care facility will serve those needs and continue to invest in the community that means so much to us.”
The facility is part of the remodeled South Medical Office Entrance. The center has three patient rooms with full access to the hospital’s lab, x-ray, and emergency room services. “Having our urgent care and emergency care services available at one location allows us to address a wide range of needs quickly for the best possible care,” said Kelley Watchmen, manager of medical practices. “We wanted to create a space for residents to receive the exceptional care that they expect and deserve without having to travel far and outside of our community.”
Henry County Hospital has hired several new employees to their team to staff the center. It will be the only Urgent Care facility in Henry County and provide services to patients of all ages for non-life-threatening conditions such as common colds, flu, sprains/strains, cuts/scrapes, allergies, infections, physicals and more.
The providers joining Henry County Hospital Urgent Care are:
• Kourtney E. Gossard, PA-C, is a graduate from Ohio Dominican University with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies and earned her Bachelor of Science in Forensic Biology from Ohio Northern University. Gossard has patient care experience in emergency medicine, primary care, pediatric care, internal medicine, general surgery, behavioral medicine and women’s health. She is board certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
• Priya V. Shendge, PA-C, is a graduate from Central Michigan University with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. With over two decades of clinical experience, Shendge most recently worked for five years as a Dermatology Physician Assistant. She is board certified through the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
• Brandi M. Smith, CNP, has cared for patients throughout northwest Ohio for more than 10 years. Smith earned her Master of Science in Nursing and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Toledo, and her Associate Degree of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Northwest Ohio. She also holds a certification as an Emergency Medical Technician. Smith is board certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
“Our team is unique in the fact that we serve the community as healthcare providers and are the many faces you see engaging and volunteering at events. This allows us to address the healthcare needs of our community, and we will continue to add services that our residents need,” said Kristi Barnd.
An established relationship with Henry County Hospital is not required to receive care. Walk-in appointments are available to patients of all ages. Patients seeking information can visit the Henry County Hospital website at HenryCountyHopsital.org or can call 419-591-3843.
