NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital has announced the opening of a new urgent care facility in Napoleon at its existing location of 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon. The anticipated opening date will be early September.
“We value the ability to offer our community high-quality healthcare that is affordable, safe and quick to access,” said Kristi Barnd, CEO of Henry County Hospital. “Our urgent care facility will serve those needs and continue to invest in the community that means so much to us.”
Available seven days a week, the facility is part of a recent remodel to the South Medical Office entrance and will have three patient rooms with full access to the hospital’s lab, x-ray, and emergency care services.
“Our urgent care and emergency care services are available at the same location so that we can address a wide range of needs quickly in one convenient location,” said Christine Davis, MSN, RN, manager of emergency care and urgent care services. “We wanted to create a space for residents to receive the exceptional care that they expect and deserve without having to travel far and potentially unsafe distances.”
Henry County Hospital will employ six new employees to staff the center. It will be the only urgent care facility in Henry County and provide services to patients of all ages for non-life-threatening conditions such as common colds, flu, sprains/strains, cuts/scrapes, allergies, infections, physicals and more.
“Our team is unique in the fact that we serve the community as healthcare providers and are the many faces you see volunteering at events. This allows us to address the healthcare needs of the community and we will continue to add services that our residents need,” said Barnd.
Patients seeking information can visit the Henry County Hospital website at HenryCountyHopsital.org
