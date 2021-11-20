NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital has earned a ranking for the Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern HealthCare for the 10h time and fifth time consecutively. They have been ranked as number 40 in the nation among healthcare providers for the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.
“It is a tremendous honor to earn our tenth award from Modern Healthcare’s Best Place to Work — especially after one of the most challenging years in healthcare,” said Kirsti Barnd, Chief Executive Officer at Henry County Hospital. “Providing excellent care for our patients starts with taking excellent care of our employees. It is rewarding to earn this accolade that reflects our core culture of being people-centered.”
Modern Healthcare and its Best Places to Work in Healthcare award winners have accomplished much over the years, empowering healthcare organizations, and the people who work for them, to realize their full potential. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.
“Our employees are our most valuable asset and we continuously evaluate benefits and programs that cultivate a happy, safe and balanced work environment,” Jennifer Fisher, Human Resource Manager at Henry County Hospital. “As one of the largest employers in Henry County, we take great pride in earning this award for the fifth consecutive year and look forward to providing employment opportunities in our local community.” Part-time and full-time employees benefit from 401k matching, health, dental, vision and life insurance, paid vacation and sick time and career advancement opportunities.
To celebrate the accolade, Henry County Hospital will place 10 wellness boxes throughout Henry County. These boxes will contain tips on how to be healthy along other goodies. Information about where to find these free gifts can be found on Henry County Hospital’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/HenryCountyHospitalInc.
Henry County Hospital, located at 1600 East Riverview Ave. in Napoleon, has served the surrounding community for more than a century. For more information about Henry County Hospital visit www.HenryCountyHospital.org or call 419-592-4015.
