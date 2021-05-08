NAPOLEON — Henry County Hospital board of directors recently announced Kristi Barnd as the hospital’s new chief executive officer. Barnd has served as interim CEO since August and brings 11 years of hospital experience to the position.
“The board is excited to hear about Kristi’s plans for enhancements and improvements to existing service lines already in place, as well as her plans to expand with new services in the near future,” said Marv Barlow, chairman of the Henry County Hospital board of directors.
Barnd has held several positions at Henry County Hospital, each promotion leading to increased scope and authority since she was first hired in 2011. Her roles included chief operating officer, compliance officer/risk manager, manager quality improvement, and safety officer.
“From my time in the industry and my interaction with larger healthcare systems as they cared for one of my family members, I have come to wholeheartedly believe that better care is given at a local hospital,” said Barnd. “Henry County Hospital truly puts the patient first in all of the decisions that we make. The ability to prioritize the patient has always been something that I’ve loved about Henry County Hospital, and I look forward to continuing that.”
Barnd’s experience at Henry County Hospital has also allowed her to build relationships with everyone from staff members and volunteers to doctors and nurses. “She continues to express her thoughts that the entire staff and physicians are the very best and are all committed to the continuation of making Henry County Hospital the best health care facility in our region,” said Barlow.
In addition to her in-depth knowledge of the hospital, Barnd has also lived in northwest Ohio for most of her life.
“I think that in order to have a successful hospital that truly serves the community, you have to know the community,” said Barnd. “Having grown up in this area and having my family still in this area, I am in tune with the needs of Henry County. Also, having an established relationship with many community members makes it easier to jump in and start collaborating with area organizations to improve the health of Henry County.”
Barnd holds a master’s of business administration from Defiance College and a bachelor of arts in economics & management from Albion College. She is certified in healthcare compliance by the Health Care Compliance Association and is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and is trained in Lean Six Sigma methodologies.
Henry County Hospital, located at 1600 East Riverview Ave. in Napoleon, has served the surrounding community for over a century. With roots in the early days of the community, the hospital offers a wide array of services that are grounded in a history of excellence and a familiarity with the individuals and families it serves. For more information about Henry County Hospital visit www.HenryCountyHospital.org or call 419-592-4015.
