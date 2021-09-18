Grief support bags

Laurie Hockenberry, LSW, (left) is shown delivering a grief support bag to Megan Cordes, a guidance counselor at Defiance Middle School.

 Photo courtesy of CHP Home Care & Hospice

CHP Home Care & Hospice, and Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center has delivered grief support bags to Defiance area schools to help students who have recently suffered a loss.

Each grief bag contains a blanket made by CHP Hospice volunteers; an age-appropriate grief activity book with colored pencils; a folder for parents with a cover letter; a list of local grief counseling resources; memorial activities that families can do together; a list of grief support websites and apps for kids and teens; and a booklet to help parents to talk with their children about grief; and a pair of sunglasses and a sun-shaped stress ball to remind kids that there is always a “ray of hope” through their grief.

This project is made possible in part through a grant from the Defiance Area Foundation.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments