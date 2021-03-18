Governor DeWine announced expanded vaccine eligibility in Ohio beginning on March 19, 2021. Anyone with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, obesity, and all Ohioans who are 40 and older.

Beginning on March 29, eligibility will expand to all Ohioans ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the FDA for vaccinating those ages 16 and 17, but citizens 18 and older may receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA has not approved the vaccination of children ages 15 or younger.

