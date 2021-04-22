It’s important to watch what you eat and to maintain a healthy diet. This can be very crucial as you age because poor nutrition can have a great impact on your everyday health and life.
The National Council on aging shares advice and tips on a healthy life and healthy nutrition.
Importance of Nutrition
The National Council on Aging says poor nutrition increases your risk for serious health problems. When you are sick, your body needs extra nutrition to heal. If you don’t eat right, your body will have to get the nutrition from somewhere breaking down nutrients in your muscles to use as fuel.
The NCOA says malnutrition effects your body by:
• Making it harder to recover from surgery and illness.
• Make it more difficult to heal wounds.
• Increase risk for infection and risks for falls.
• Decrease strength needed to take care of yourself.
Read the Warning Signs
You won’t feel the effects of poor nutrition overnight. Sometimes, it will take a while to see that you are getting the proper nutrients your body needs. As you get older, the signs may become more troubling for you than in a younger adult or child. Talk to your health care provider if you show any of the warning signs provided by NCOA.
• Eating poorly.
• If chewing and swallowing becomes difficult.
• Taking multiple medicines to feel normal.
• Unplanned weight loss
Steps to Good Nutrition
The first step to a healthy diet is to know what nutrients to look for. NCOA says your plate should like a rainbow. Bright, colored foods are the best choice. Your plates should include all of the following:
• Lean protein (lean meats, seafood, eggs and beans).
• Fruits and Vegetables (orange, red, green and purple).
• Whole grains ( brown rice, whole wheat pasta).
• Low-fat dairy (milk and its alternatives).
Choose foods that are high in fiber and low in sodium or salt. Vitamins such as vitamin D are important as you age. Making sure you eat the right items will help you lead a safe and healthy lifestyle and can prolong the effects of aging.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.