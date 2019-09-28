NAPOLEON — For the second consecutive year, the Genacross Lutheran Services Napoleon Campus, a continuing-care retirement community located at 1036 S. Perry St., has been named an Employer of Choice by LeadingAge Ohio.
The Napoleon Campus received the bronze level of distinction for 2018-2019 and now 2019-2020.
The Napoleon Campus is one of only 23 organizations statewide from LeadingAge Ohio’s more than 400 members to receive an Employer of Choice designation. This is the third year of the program, which awards gold-, silver- and bronze-level designations.
The Employer of Choice program recognizes providers of aging services who demonstrate leadership in employee development and engagement. The program establishes standards for workforce practices and acknowledgement for those who treat their employees with the same care and respect they want their employees to provide to residents.
“We are pleased that the Napoleon Campus has once again been recognized for its employee culture and commitment to excellence,” said Amy Bains, director of human resources. “This distinguishes us from competitors on metrics related to employee satisfaction and staffing-related outcomes.”
The Napoleon Campus, like several Genacross ministries, is a member of LeadingAge Ohio, a nonprofit trade association that represents more than 400 long-term care organizations and hospices, as well as those providing ancillary health care and housing services.
Genacross Lutheran Services, formerly known as Lutheran Homes Society, is a nonprofit, Christian organization that employs more than 700 people and is supported by nearly 170 Lutheran congregations across the region. It has been operating since 1860 and today, nearly 3,800 people of all ages throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan make use of its programs and services.
To find out more about the services and employment opportunities available on the Napoleon Campus, call 419-592-1688 or go to GenacrossLutheran-Services.org.
