TOLEDO — Genacross Lutheran Services announces the appointment of Jeff Barror as its director of operations.
As a member of the Genacross senior leadership team, Barror will oversee the ongoing operations and development of the senior care line of service. This service line includes the Genacross care campuses, which provide long-term care, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation, assisted living, and independent living services. Among the facilities he will oversee is the Genacross Lutheran Services-Napoleon Campus on South Perry Street in Napoleon
Barror has worked 20 years in the senior living industry, serving in several areas including admissions and marketing, single-site operations, and multi-site operations. He has worked in both the for-profit and non-profit sectors, and he prefers the non-profit side much more due to the approach, mission, and values involved with assisting the underserved.
“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge of senior services to his role at Genacross,” said President/CEO Rick Marshall. “He has a passion for ensuring the highest quality of care for our residents and providing leadership for our team members. His experience and commitment will prove vital as we position Genacross to meet the needs of seniors well into the future.”
Barror received a bachelor’s degree in public relations from the University of Toledo and completed the Core of Knowledge course at The Ohio State University to become a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator in 2008.
“I was drawn to Genacross as an organization because it fit my preference to work in a non-profit environment that places their customers first,” he said. “I was also impressed with the focus on organizational integrity. Operating an organization in a transparent and ethical manner is paramount.”
He resides in Sylvania, with his wife, Jill, his 12-year-old son, Davis, and the family dog named Skittles.
