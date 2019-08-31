WAUSEON — The Fulton County Heath Center (FCHC) unveiled its new South Medical Office Building this week at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
In attendance were members of the FCHC Board of Directors, including chairman Carl Hill and vice-chairman Sandra Barber, as well as those involved in the building’s design and construction.
The 62,000-square-foot building is located at 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, and consists of physician-office suites, retail space and other services. The four-story building has 56,000 square feet usable for leasing. According to Steve McCoy, director of marketing and planning at FCHC, the top floor will be shelved for future development.
The $19 million construction cost is being financed by a construction loan from Huntington Bank. FCHC will then pay off Huntington Bank using a lower-interest loan it has obtained from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Community Facilities Grant and Loan Program.
Construction was managed by Rupp/Rosebrock Inc. of Liberty Center, and architectural services were provided by Perrysburg-based PMBA Architects and Planners.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place April 24, 2017, at the site, though construction didn’t get underway until October, McCoy said, as plans were still being finalized.
“The wet weather caused some early delays,” McCoy said. Aside from that, he reported “no major problems” during construction.
Inside the new building, FCHC has opened an outpatient pharmacy with a drive-thru window, and an expanded Sleep Disorder Center, located on the second floor.
West Ohio Surgeons and the Fulton County OB/GYN offices also occupy the second floor — they moved in last month — while the first floor houses the Parkview Physicians Group offices.
Additionally, parking was enhanced, with an additional 150 parking spaces adjacent to the south parking lot, and an additional 182 spaces added to the east parking lot.
The new South Medical Office Building is part of a 100-year strategic plan for FCHC completed in 2015.
