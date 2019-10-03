• Williams County

Senior matinees:

Beginning on Oct. 11, the Bryan Theatre will offer a free movie to seniors on the second and fourth Friday of the month. This will be known as senior day.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. with showings at 1:30 p.m.

Seniors may choose any movie from the theatre's current play list for the week. They may contact their local senior centers for transportation if unable or unwilling to drive.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

Load comments