• Williams County
Senior matinees:
Beginning on Oct. 11, the Bryan Theatre will offer a free movie to seniors on the second and fourth Friday of the month. This will be known as senior day.
Doors will open at 1 p.m. with showings at 1:30 p.m.
Seniors may choose any movie from the theatre's current play list for the week. They may contact their local senior centers for transportation if unable or unwilling to drive.
Concessions will be available for purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.