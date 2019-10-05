Drs. Trevor Poole and Truman Weigand Jr. of ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Defiance will offer a free seminar Oct. 23 on what’s new in the field of robotic surgery.
Robotic-assisted surgery has been available for about three decades now. However, recent advancements in technology have enhanced efficiency and accuracy, while at the same time making the surgery less stressful and less painful for patients.
Poole and Weigand will discuss the DaVinci robotic machine and hernia repairs — the most common surgery performed with the help of the robot.
“The DaVinci robotic surgical platform allows surgeons to perform a wide array of minimally invasive procedures for a breadth of problems,” Poole said. “This allows more patients to experience the benefits of minimally invasive surgery, which can include decreased pain, decreased length of hospital stays, smaller scars and a quicker return to normal function with no sacrifice in the quality of their surgery.”
The seminar will take place in the main lobby of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave., from 6-8 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
“It’s important to me that patients in our community know that cutting-edge surgical care, including robotic surgery, is being done right in their local hospital by a surgical team that is dedicated to getting them back to their lives as quickly as possible.”
Registration is required. To register for the seminar, visit promedica.org/drhrobotics or call 419-783-6997.
