NAMI Four County has scheduled six free community and family mental health education programs for this fall.
Detailed information about each class or training can be found on NAMI’s website, namifourcounty.org, as well as registration forms and flyers for each.
Participants in all trainings will receive extensive handouts that were developed professionally.
NAMI Basics — Four classes will be held on consecutive Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. starting Aug. 31 at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, T-761 Ohio 66, south of Archbold. These classes are for parents and caregivers of children and teens with emotional, behavioral or mental health issues. Lunch is included. To register or for more information, contact Lisa at 419-438-7384 by Aug. 26.
Family to Family — Twelve classes will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. starting Sept. 11, then switching to Mondays the following week at the Four County ADAMhs Board office. The classes are for family members or friends of an adult with a diagnosed or suspected mental illness. To register or for more information, contact Roger or Sharon at 419-335-1099 by Sept. 4.
Family and Friends — This four-hour class will take place Sept. 24 from 5-9 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office. The class is for family members or friends of an adult with a diagnosed or suspected mental illness. Dinner is included. To register or for more information, contact Roger or Sharon at 419-335-1099 by Sept. 17.
Adult Mental Health First Aid — This all-day training will take place Oct. 31 beginning at 7:45 a.m. at St. John’s Christian Church, 700 S. Defiance St., Archbold. It is geared toward those whose job or volunteer work brings them in contact with adults who may have a mental illness. Family members and friends may also attend. A continental breakfast and lunch are included. To register or for more information, contact Lou Levy at 419-393-2515 by Oct. 25. Registration closes when the class is full.
Preventing Challenging Behaviors in Youth — This three-hour workshop will take place Nov. 9 beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the Defiance College campus, 701 N. Clinton St., Defiance, in Defiance Hall room 102. It is offered in cooperation with the Defiance College Hench Autism Studies Program. The course is intended for parents and caregivers, as well as those whose job or volunteer work brings them into contact with youth with behavioral problems (not necessarily autistic). Participants will develop a practical action plan to promote the desired behavior. To register or find out more, call Lou Levy at 419-393-2515 by Nov. 1. Registration closes when the class is full.
Family and Friends — This four-hour class is set for Nov. 16 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Henry County Hospital, 1600 Riverview Ave., Napoleon, in the Heller South meeting room. The class is for family members or friends of an adult with a diagnosed or suspected mental illness. A hot breakfast is included. For more information, or to register, call Barb at 419-270-1502 by Nov. 7.
