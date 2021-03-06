Doug Bush, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital president, holds a Fitbit watch which will be awarded to Laura Shaw. Shaw was randomly chosen to receive the Fitbit for participating in the February Heart Health Awareness Month quiz presented by The Crescent-News and sponsored by ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.