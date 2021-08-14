TOLEDO — Keeping loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia at home has become a calling for many family caregivers in Ohio, especially as Covid-19 has raced through nursing homes.
But the number of paid in-home care providers for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is shrinking just as the need is skyrocketing. “The demand for home and community-based services is significantly higher at the same time as a reduction in the workforce,” said Joe Russell, executive director for the Ohio Council for Home Care & Hospice, a trade association serving more than 600 home care and hospice programs. “The pandemic has exacerbated an existing untenable situation.”
According to Alzheimer’s Association statistics, 83% of help provided to older adults is provided by family members and friends. When the needs become too great for these unpaid caregivers, many families face a cruel dilemma. “You either place your loved one in facility-based care or keep them at home without in-home care,” Russell said. “And then an acute episode can send them into the hospital and ultimately into a nursing home.”
Eric VanVlymen, regional director for the Alzheimer’s Association in Ohio, said families seeking help with home care is one of the top needs the association hears about. “This is such a critical issue because we know that overall family caregivers are often stressed trying to ensure their loved ones’ needs are cared for. Caring for someone with dementia can be emotionally and physically draining. Paid help helps fill the gaps.”
Lelia Latta of Columbus has been struggling to find in-home caregivers for her 89-year-old husband, a retired pastor who began showing signs of dementia six years ago. “In the middle of a sermon, he would blank out,” she recalled.
Latta had found the perfect solution, pre-pandemic, for keeping her husband safely at home: twice-weekly visits from an aide who helped with bathing, cooking and housekeeping. When that long-term aide left recently, her replacements have proven unreliable and inexperienced.
“You wake up wondering, ‘Are they coming today?’” Latta said. “I have trouble sleeping because of the stress.”
Experts say the shortage is particularly dire among agencies that accept patients with Medicaid, which reimburses at a far lower rate than Medicare. “I am worried about the future, because the reimbursement from the government can’t keep up with the call for higher pay,” said Lori Wengerd, owner of Home Care Assistance, an Upper Arlington agency that relies mostly on private-pay clients.
Private-pay patients and families fare much better, she said, because agencies can pay higher salaries and retain reliable employees.
The home care industry lost an estimated 342,000 employees in 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Burnout is a growing concern for agencies that employ in-home caregivers. “The demand on the existing workforce is higher, and it’s not as possible for people to take vacations and time off,” Russell said.
In-home caregivers deserve praise for their dedication, Wengerd said. “Older caregivers realized they were more vulnerable, and some of them decided to stay at home,” she said. “But I am amazed at how many of our caregivers who kept going to work and told me, ‘I am going to stay with this family.’ People talk about doctors and nurses and what heroes they have been during the pandemic. The same is true for the people who go into homes every day to care not just for older people but for disabled people. They are heroes for sure.”
