Filling Home face shields
Photo courtesy of Filling Homes

Filling Homes’ Health Services staff, Napoleon, don face shields donated by Ford Motor Company. Filling Homes has received 500 face shields from Ford, which has assembled and shipped more than 10 million shields to all 50 states. This generous donation was part of the company’s community aid initiative to provide much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect first responders and acute care professionals. The face shields provide critical protection for Filling Homes’ residents as well as its nurses and direct care staff from airborne transmission of Coronavirus should someone become infected. Filling Homes provides residential and support services for people with developmental disabilities in Northwest Ohio. The face shields will be distributed agency-wide for use by the more than 360 people employed by Filling Homes. Pictured wearing the face shields are Megan Ridley (left), LPN, community services nursing coordinator; Sue Funchion (center), RN, and Marie Zimmerman, RN, residential health services coordinators.

