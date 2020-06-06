Filling Homes’ Health Services staff, Napoleon, don face shields donated by Ford Motor Company. Filling Homes has received 500 face shields from Ford, which has assembled and shipped more than 10 million shields to all 50 states. This generous donation was part of the company’s community aid initiative to provide much needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect first responders and acute care professionals. The face shields provide critical protection for Filling Homes’ residents as well as its nurses and direct care staff from airborne transmission of Coronavirus should someone become infected. Filling Homes provides residential and support services for people with developmental disabilities in Northwest Ohio. The face shields will be distributed agency-wide for use by the more than 360 people employed by Filling Homes. Pictured wearing the face shields are Megan Ridley (left), LPN, community services nursing coordinator; Sue Funchion (center), RN, and Marie Zimmerman, RN, residential health services coordinators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.