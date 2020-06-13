Zion Lutheran donation
Photo courtesy of Filling Homes

Filling Homes’ vice president Carol Slight accepted a check for $2,250 from Steve Graf, endowment fund committee chair for Zion Lutheran Church in Defiance. The award will help fund a Rifton Pacer that will allow therapy staff to provide dynamic, gait training exercises that will benefit residents by helping maintain muscle tone as well as offering opportunities to experience independence. Filling Homes provides support services for 152 people with developmental disabilities in Henry, Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties.

