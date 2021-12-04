photo

Four County Career Center seniors recently took part in a free cholesterol screening offered by the corporate and community health promotion team of the Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) in Wauseon. Shown with cholesterol screener, Danielle Elling, right, taking part in the cholesterol screening is Zoe Smith, Defiance, visual art & design.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

Four County Career Center seniors recently took part in a free cholesterol screening offered by the corporate and community health promotion team of the Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) in Wauseon. Shown with cholesterol screener, Danielle Elling, right, taking part in the cholesterol screening is Zoe Smith, Defiance, visual art & design.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments