Since the nursing industry evolves so quickly, new trends become relevant each year. This year, especially, the COVID- 19 outbreak took its toll on the medical field, leading to numerous challenges and booming growth in job demand.
Check out what’s to come from the experts at the Association of American Medical Colleges and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).
GREATER DEMAND FOR FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONERS
Industry experts are concerned that the United States could face a shortage of up to 55,200 primary care physicians by 2032. The deficit is mainly attributed to a growing, aging population and retirement. Without these physicians in practice, the demand for family nurse practitioners will continue to rise. In March of 2020, the AANP reported that the number of nurse practitioners reached 290,000 in the country, an all-time high.
ONLINE EDUCATION PROGRAM POPULARITY WILL INCREASE
In 2018, New York became the first state that required nurses to earn a BSN within 10 years of earning their license. Multiple other states plan to enforce the same legislation to increase the capacities of professionals holding their BSN degrees.
Many nurses are turning to online programs to pursue the certification while continuing to work full-time to obtain this stature. The remote learning process is expected to increase significantly because of how the pandemic has impacted in-person learning.
BILINGUAL NURSES WILL BE HIGHLY VALUED
The 2015 Census Bureau shows that there are at least 350 languages spoken in American homes. After English, Spanish is the second most common and is used by about 13% of its population. Bilingual nursing experts are crucial for communicating with patients regarding their symptoms, struggles and clear instructions on recovery.
A NEED FOR GERIATRIC SPECIALISTS WILL INCREASE
According to the Congressional Budget Office, by 2050, one-fifth of the United States population will be 65 or older. Unfortunately, fewer than 1% of registered nurses and fewer than 3% of advanced practice RNs are certified in geriatrics, per the National Academy of Medicine.
As the need for aging care increases, the industry will require a rise in specialty nurs- es that practice in geriatric care management.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.