As you age and get older it is important to make sure you keep your body healthy and strong to prevent injuries.
Exercising may seem a little intimidating but if you know what you are doing then it can be fun and super beneficial to your health.
Keep Your Legs Strong
To help prevent falls, trips or injuries as you age it is important to make sure you are working out your body keeping it strong and healthy. Although it may be unsafe for you to go to a gym during a pandemic that should not limit your ability to workout. There are simple leg workouts that you can perform at home in your living room and backyard safely.
• Chair squats. Position your body in front of a chair with your hands straight out in front of you. While keeping your legs should length apart perform squats on the chair. For a harder workout hover and hold your legs over the chair and count to 5 during each squat.
• Side leg raise. Stand behind a chair with your feet shoulder width apart. Slowly lift one leg to the side while keeping your back straight and eyes staring forward. Hold your leg in the air for 15 to 30 seconds and slowly set it down. Repeat for the opposite leg.
• Toe lifts. While using a chair or counter for this exercise, stand with your feet together and stand up on your toes as high as you can. Slowly lower yourself and repeat this about 10 times.
Stretching is Important
There are other ways to get your daily fitness in and one of those is stretching. Stretching helps give you greater movement in joints and improving your posture. Stretching also helps to release muscle tension and soreness. Over time, stretching will help your body just as much as working out would.
Seniors should try and stretch a major muscle group for at least 10 minutes, twice a week, if not more. These exercises paired with other healthy lifestyles will help your body stay strong and prevent possible falls in the future.
