Dates have been set for free early childhood development screenings for those whose home address is in a Defiance, Fulton, Henry or Williams county school district.
The screenings are for children ages 0-5, last about one hour and focus on vision, hearing, speech and language, fine and gross motor skills, physical growth and social/emotional development.
To get a screening appointment, complete the Ages Stages questionnaire online at asqonline.com/family/f34be3, then wait for an appointment reservation phone call from area code 567 (Archbold) beginning Jan. 15.
Children do not need to attend this event if they will be entering kindergarten or are currently enrolled in early intervention or preschool through a local school district or the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC).
The following screening dates are scheduled: Feb. 24 at Empower Church, 09228 Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Hicksville; Feb. 24 at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon; March 9 at The Enrichment Center, 11246 Ohio 15, Montpelier; March 9 at Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta; March 16 at Family Christian Center, 1834 E. Second St., Defiance; March 16 at Holgate United Methodist Church, 00677 Ohio 18, Holgate; March 23 at NwOESC, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold; March 30 at The Enrichment Center and Delta Church of Christ; and April 6 at Crossroads Church, 601 Bonaparte Drive, Napoleon.
Those without online access can call 567-444-4818 to make an appointment for screening.
If a level 2 snow emergency is issued, screenings will be cancelled.
The early childhood development screenings are sponsored by Defiance, Williams, Henry and Fulton County Early Intervention, school districts, the NwOESC, Head Start, public health agencies, WIC and other collaborating agencies.
