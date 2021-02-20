Kaitlyn’s Cottage is a country cottage getaway designed for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities and their families. The cottage opened in 2012 when a grandmother had a dream that her granddaughter, Kaitlyn, could have a place where she could experience life, friends and fun just like her siblings. And that her daughter and son-in-law, Kaitlyn’s primary caregivers, would be able to take time for themselves while feeling that Kaitlyn was safely being cared for and enjoying her time with friends.
Kaitlyn’s Cottage is located on the campus of ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, and a non-medical respite care facility.
On March 11, ProMedica Defiance Foundation and Kaitlyn’s Cottage will host a drive-thru event at the Eagle Rock Golf Course (211 Carpenter Road, Defiance) from 5-7:30 p.m. to raise funds for the respite care facility.
Tickets, which can be purchased before the event at giving.promedica.org/paradise, include choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger, mac & cheese, French fries and choice of one beverage.
For more information about the event, contact Spence Elfring at 419-291-6189.
