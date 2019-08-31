PAYNE — The Paulding County Hospital announced Friday it will be adding a new provider to Payne Medical Center.
Dr. Nigel Hogan, doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO), will join the existing practice of Dr. Joseph Kuhn, DO. He will be accepting new patients beginning Tuesday.
Hogan attended medical school at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine — the same school Kuhn attended — and recently completed a three-year family practice residency at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
According to a statement released by the hospital, Hogan’s hire will allow the practice to extend hours on some days of the week.
Kuhn will continue to practice at the Payne Medical Center. According to the statement, he plans to “slow down a little” in 2020, seeing patients two to three days per week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.