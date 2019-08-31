Dr. Nigel Hogan

PAYNE — The Paulding County Hospital announced Friday it will be adding a new provider to Payne Medical Center.

Dr. Nigel Hogan, doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO), will join the existing practice of Dr. Joseph Kuhn, DO. He will be accepting new patients beginning Tuesday.

Hogan attended medical school at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine — the same school Kuhn attended — and recently completed a three-year family practice residency at Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

According to a statement released by the hospital, Hogan’s hire will allow the practice to extend hours on some days of the week.

Kuhn will continue to practice at the Payne Medical Center. According to the statement, he plans to “slow down a little” in 2020, seeing patients two to three days per week.

