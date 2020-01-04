WASHINGTON — U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, recently released its annual assessment of the year’s best diets.
For the millions of Americans making health-related resolutions for the New Year, the best diets platform offers rankings, data and information on 35 diet plans to help people across the country achieve their health goals.
For the third consecutive year, the Mediterranean diet remains the number-one best diet overall. The popular and easy to follow Mediterranean diet focuses on eating less red meat, sugar and saturated fat, while incorporating more produce, nuts and whole grains into your daily regimen.
The diet also took the top spot in four other lists: best diets for healthy eating, easiest diets to follow, best diets for diabetes and best plant-based diets.
Once again, the DASH diet, which aims to prevent and lower hypertension, lands at number two, tying with the flexitarian diet, which ranked third last year.
Expert panelists awarded the flexitarian diet high ratings for nutritional completeness and safety, noting it’s a practical and healthy eating plan supported by clinical research.
Weight Watchers takes the number four spot as the best overall diet, followed by three plans that tied for fifth: the MIND Diet, Volumetrics and the Mayo Clinic Diet.
Weight Watchers continues to hold the number-one spot in the best commercial diets and best weight-loss diets lists. Volumetrics ranks second for weight loss, and Jenny Craig claims the number-two spot in best commercial diets.
The HMR Diet and Ornish Diet continue their reigns as the number one best fast weight-loss diet and number one best heart-healthy diet, respectively.
The Nordic Diet, which has been ranked for two years, remains tied for third best plant-based diet for 2020 along with the Ornish Diet and vegetarian diet.
U.S. News’ panel of experts agreed that lifestyle diets, such as the Mayo Clinic Diet and MIND Diet, are more sustainable and healthy than weight-loss focused plans. The trendy ketogenic (keto) diet — a low-carb, high-fat regimen — tied with Atkins, Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers for third best fast weight-loss diet, down from number two last year.
“Whether you’re trying to lose weight or improve heart health, diets are not one size fits all,” said Angela Haupt, managing editor of health at U.S. News. “The 2020 Best Diets rankings provide consumers with the information and data needed to make an informed decision that helps them — along with input from their doctor or other medical professional — choose the plan that’s best for them.
“The in-depth coverage of diets empowers consumers to narrow down the options and make a choice that reflects their lifestyle, personal preferences and overall goal.”
To determine the rankings, U.S. News convened an expert panel of the country’s top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss.
Through an in-depth survey, 25 panelists scored 35 diets in seven areas, including ease of compliance, likelihood of losing significant weight in the short and long term, and effectiveness against cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The rankings, together with the advice of a doctor or nutritionist, can help Americans adopt a healthy lifestyle.
“The fundamentals of sustainable, healthful eating do not change every year, but the ways to get there, the range of variants on that common theme, and the most current evidence all do,” said expert panelist Dr. David L. Katz, founding director of the Yale University Prevention Research Center, and president of the True Health Initiative. “By pooling the assessments of diverse experts to bundle all of that essential information into a single, user-friendly, and always eagerly anticipated report, U.S. News is providing a unique and genuinely empowering service.”
