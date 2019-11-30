Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital has been awarded with the 2019 Performance Leadership Award in the quality category.
Recognized bythe Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH), the 2019 Performance Leadership Award reflects top quartile performance among all rural hospitals in the United States in categories of either Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective.
“This award certifies that our hospitals put the safety and satisfaction of our patients at the forefront of everything we do,” said Lynn Detterman, president, Mercy Health – Toledo Rural Market. “Our physicians, nurses and staff are all incredibly committed to the Mercy Health mission and I am elated that their hard work and talent is being recognized with an award of this prestige.”
The award is based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX <http://www.ivantageindex.com/> from iVantage Health Analytics, which is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Leveraging data from publicly available data sources, the INDEX aggregates data from 50 rural-relevant metrics across eight pillars of performance.
This is not the first time Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital has been recognized for the extraordinary care that’s given. In 2018, Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital received an ‘A’ rating for Patient Safety from The Leapfrog Group<http://www.leapfroggroup.org/>. In addition, Mercy Health – Defiance Hospital received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
