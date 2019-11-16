HICKSVILLE — The Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation will host a beginner felting Christmas craft class to raise funds for the hospital’s equipment needs.
Felting is one of the oldest fiber crafts, predating both weaving and spinning techniques, and involves agitating the fibers of yarn or wool to create new shapes.
The class, which will guide participants through the creation of their own snowman ornaments, is set for Dec. 14 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the hospital, 208 Columbus St., Hicksville, in community rooms 1 and 2.
All supplies will be provided, and participants will be able to take home their ornaments. Light snacks will be offered at the event, and multiple raffle items will be given away.
Early registration is $30 continuing though Dec. 2. To register, contact Kevin Wannemacher at 419-542-5696 or kwannemacher@cmhosp.com.
Registration forms also can be picked up at the Sunshine Gift Shoppe inside Community Memorial Hospital, and forms can be mailed to CMH Foundation, 208 Columbus St., Hicksville, Ohio, 43526.
