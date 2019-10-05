Burgess

Burgess

BRYAN — CPC Women’s Health Resource recently hired Janaye Burgess for the position of community liaison.

The CPC Women’s Health Resource is a Christian social service agency that exists to provide free assistance for unplanned pregnancies, help to heal and restore those experiencing post-abortion trauma, test for sexually-transmitted diseases and advocate sexual-risk avoidance through education. It has four centers, located in Bryan, Defiance, Napoleon and Wauseon.

In her new role, Burgess will assist in providing leadership and direction for community outreach as she informs local agencies about CPC’s services. She hopes to bridge the service gap between mutual clients by bringing awareness of CPC to the community.

Burgess recently moved to Bryan from London, Ky., where she served as executive director of the Laurel County Life Center (a pregnancy center). She graduated from Mount Vernon Nazarene University with a degree in family and consumer science — interior design, as well as a minor in business. Additionally, Burgess earned a master’s degree in practical theology ministry.

Her husband, Jared, is the new pastor of the Bryan Church of the Nazarene.

Load comments