PAULDING — The Paulding County Health Department (PCHD) has updated the criteria for COVID boosters for county residents.

The following groups who originally received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series are now eligible to receive a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series:

Eligibility includes those who meet any of the following criteria:

• 65 years and older.

• age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings.

• age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.

• age 18 and older who work or live-in high-risk settings.

Residents who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster dose if it has been at least two months since the first dose.

Booster doses can now be given using any available COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses do not have to be the same product given during the primary vaccine series.

There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses. Vaccinations are available at the Paulding County Health Department by calling and making an appointment at (419) 399-3921.

While you do not have to get your booster dose at the same location where you received your first and second doses, you are welcome to visit the Paulding County Health Department for all your COVID-19 vaccine needs.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments