PAULDING — The Paulding County Health Department (PCHD) has updated the criteria for COVID boosters for county residents.
The following groups who originally received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series are now eligible to receive a single booster dose, to be administered at least six months after completion of the primary series:
Eligibility includes those who meet any of the following criteria:
• 65 years and older.
• age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings.
• age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.
• age 18 and older who work or live-in high-risk settings.
Residents who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for a booster dose if it has been at least two months since the first dose.
Booster doses can now be given using any available COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses do not have to be the same product given during the primary vaccine series.
There is ample supply of vaccine for boosters, as well as first and second doses. Vaccinations are available at the Paulding County Health Department by calling and making an appointment at (419) 399-3921.
While you do not have to get your booster dose at the same location where you received your first and second doses, you are welcome to visit the Paulding County Health Department for all your COVID-19 vaccine needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.