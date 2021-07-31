Defiance County has seen an increase in COVID-19 activity in the last few weeks.
According to the Defiance County Health Department, Defiance County’s current incidence rate of COVID-19 is 107.6 cases per 100,000 and rank 13 out of the 88 counties in Ohio.
According to the report, the Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio and has been identified as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Delta variant is more transmissible, affects younger populations (ages <50), has double the risk of hospitalization compared to the variant spreading last winter, and is a threat to unvaccinated residents.
The health department is urging people to get vaccinated, saying, "It is imperative that we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 is a vaccine-preventable disease. Vaccination is the best defense against the Delta Variant."
Defiance County General Health District’s Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule (at 1300 E. Second St. Suite 100 in Defiance):
• Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine (18 years of age and older) will be available.
• Thursday, 4-6 p.m., Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine (18 years of age and older) will be available.
The health department also offers the following website to help stay informed:
• DCGHD website: http://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/
• Ohio Department of Health website: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.