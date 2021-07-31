Defiance County has seen an increase in COVID-19 activity in the last few weeks.

According to the Defiance County Health Department, Defiance County’s current incidence rate of COVID-19 is 107.6 cases per 100,000 and rank 13 out of the 88 counties in Ohio.

According to the report, the Delta variant is actively spreading in Ohio and has been identified as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Delta variant is more transmissible, affects younger populations (ages <50), has double the risk of hospitalization compared to the variant spreading last winter, and is a threat to unvaccinated residents.

The health department is urging people to get vaccinated, saying, "It is imperative that we all work together to slow the spread of COVID-19. COVID-19 is a vaccine-preventable disease. Vaccination is the best defense against the Delta Variant."

Defiance County General Health District’s Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Schedule (at 1300 E. Second St. Suite 100 in Defiance):

• Tuesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine (18 years of age and older) will be available.

• Thursday, 4-6 p.m., Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine (18 years of age and older) will be available.

The health department also offers the following website to help stay informed:

• DCGHD website: http://defiancecohealth.org/coronavirus/

• Ohio Department of Health website: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments