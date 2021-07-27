The Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxiliary recently paid for a landscaping project near the physicians entrance at the Hicksville hospital. The CMH Auxiliary has donated more than $150,000 in the last three years to equipment purchases and special projects. Pictured here are CMH Auxiliary board members Linda Miller (left), Brenda Zeedyk (center) and Jeannine Luderman.
