HICKSVILLE — The Community Memorial Hospital Foundation recently awarded scholarships to eight area winners who are pursuing careers in healthcare.

The list of winners for 2020 included Breanna Vance (Capital University), Samantha Vance (Fairview High School), Madison Smith (Edgerton High School), Julia McMaster (Paulding High School), Kennedey Villena (Hicksville High School), Katie Strayer (Paulding High School), Colin Hahn (Woodlan High School) and Haleigh Stallbaum (Indiana Wesleyan University).

Each winner will receive a $500 scholarship to use towards college tuition.

To be eligible, you must graduate from high schools in Defiance, Williams or Paulding Counties in Ohio or from Woodlan or Leo High School in Indiana.

