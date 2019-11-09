HICKSVILLE — Three students with plans to pursue a degree in healthcare received $1,000 scholarships recently at the Community Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 10th annual Legacy Scholarship brunch.

Attendees dined on brunch fare at festively decorated tables, and a silent auction also took place during the event, with items donated by a number of organizations, businesses and community supporters.

Receiving scholarships were Samantha Klima, Dominic Gigax and Katelynn Berenyi.

Speakers included Dr. Ryan Bleck and Ellise Koenn, CNP — a previous CMH Foundation scholarship winner.

